Moneycontrol Pro Market Outlook: Is Nifty ready to touch 20,000 during the week? 

The Indian markets continued its upward momentum despite a mixed global equity market.

Dear Reader,

It was a mixed week for equity markets globally. Indian markets, though, were unfazed and continued their move higher, picking up momentum. The move was broad-based, with frontline stocks joining the party in smaller stocks.

Indian indices rose for the second week in a row, with the benchmark indices advancing in all five trading sessions this week. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.85 percent for the week, while the Nifty 50 closed 1.98 percent higher. The BSE Mid-Cap index picked up speed and closed 3.93 percent higher, while the BSE Small-Cap index saw gains of 2.26 percent during the week.

Picking up speed

As the Nifty continued to move higher, the Daily Swing indicator consolidated slightly, with the RMI moving from 80 percent to 74 percent. This may look like a negative divergence, but such cases usually happen in a trending market. The uptrend can continue until Nifty does not confirm a reversal on price action. Further, the swing at 74 is not in an overbought zone. There is a scope for it to inch higher in the coming week. A reading above 80 is usually overbought, but in a strong uptrend, the reading can even touch 90+ levels.

Source: Strike.money

This week, more counters joined the rally, with the percentage of stocks above 20 DMA (Daily moving average) for Nifty index stocks jumping to 90. Again, it may look like the market has reached an overbought zone, but historically, we see a negative divergence in this indicator before witnessing a meaningful price/time correction.

Source: Strike.money

With the market rallying for two weeks in a row, we hear voices of a market correction. However, the market can stay overbought for a long time in a strong rally. The chart below shows the number of stocks trading above the 200dma from the Nifty 500. We compare the 2020 rally with the current one. A reading of 99 percent did not mark the final top for the market but only a starting point, after which there was a divergence.

From the bottom in March 2023, 91 percent of the stocks are now above the 200 DMA. If this number rises further, we will get overbought enough for a short-term correction but not the final top. We are not there yet; therefore, this rally can go on in the short-term.

If the momentum continues, the Nifty 50 can touch 20,000 during the week.

Source: Strike.money

FII Derivative data indicates continued bullishness

Foreign portfolio investors' long position in Index Futures is steadily rising, and it now stands at +26,533 contracts. The overbought reading is usually in the range of 60,000 – 90,000 contracts. However, foreign investors are sellers in the cash market. Their selling continued for the seventh consecutive week with sales of Rs 9,321.41 crore.

Source: Strike.money

Indices and Market Breadth

The strength of the market can be judged from the fact that all sectoral indices were in the green. During the week, the BSE Realty index and capital goods index gained 5 percent each, while the energy index gained 4.7 percent--- these were the top performers.

HDFC Bank was the biggest gainer in frontline stocks, followed by Larsen & Toubro, thanks to the news of a huge order from Saudi Arabia. The other top gainers during the week that pulled the benchmark index higher were heavyweight Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. Among the losers were Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and Asian Paints.

Among the smaller stocks Power Finance Corporation gained 18.53 percent, IDBI Bank was up 18 percent, and Petronet LNG at 14 percent were the top three gainers.

Global Markets

During the week, global market sentiment slipped as investors were cautious after weak Chinese trade data, higher US government bond yields and renewed inflationary concerns in the US.

All three main US indices posted weekly declines as investors worried about rising oil prices. The lower closing also signifies caution ahead of the upcoming US inflation readings.

The selling in the US markets was led by Apple, which saw its price fall after China imposed a ban on the use of iPhones by government officials.

There was more action in the money and currency markets. Global money market funds attracted strong inflows as investors moved to safer options. Investors poured about $57.38 billion into global money market funds in their most significant weekly net purchases since June 7, 2023.

Data emanating from the Eurozone and Britain is not encouraging, as the services sector contracted in August. In China, a private-sector survey showed that the country saw service activities expanding at the slowest pace in eight months in August.

Global bond funds also attracted $9.24 billion of inflows, the biggest amount in nine weeks. On the other hand, equity markets saw the withdrawal of $2.45 billion.

The offshore Chinese yuan touched its lowest level against the USD. It crossed the 7.35 level but covered some lost ground by the end of the week, closing at 7.513.

The dollar index continued rising for eight straight weeks, the longest streak since 2014.

Stocks to Watch

Most stocks have shown strength during the week and may continue to do so. There are few signs of weakness in many counters.

Among the frontline stocks, private sector banks like Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank can see a breakout during the week. Among other stocks that can witness a breakout are SBI Life and Titan.

DLF, L&T, LTIM and HCL Tech are the stocks where we can see momentum continue.

The positive outcome from the ongoing G20 meet in India can also add to the market momentum, as in a bullish market all news is seen positively, to be analysed later when the dust settles.

Cheers,Shishir Asthana