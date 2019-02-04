App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
UK home secretary approves extradition of Vijay Mallya
Recommended articleUK home secretary approves extradition of Vijay Mallya

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol e-book: An insight into Budget 2019

Get detailed information, articles, charts and data, and corporate reactions on what transpired and what's in store for Indian companies and citizens.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled the 2019 Interim Budget on February 1, which many called as "pro-farmer", while some termed it "populist". With the general elections to be held in the next few months, it remains to be seen how the sops offered by the Narendra Modi government will help India grow.

Click here for Moneycontrol's E-book on Budget 2019 that has detailed information, articles, charts and data, and corporate reactions on what transpired and what's in store for Indian companies and citizens.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #Modinomics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.