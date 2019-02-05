Money Ki Baat | What the common man has to say about Budget 2019

Most people gave it a thumbs up, but some are skeptical over the implementation of sops after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
In this episode of Money Ki Baat, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar and Jerome Anthony get views of the common man about Budget 2019. While most people gave it a thumbs up, there were a few who expressed skepticism over implementation of the sops following the 2019 general elections.For more watch the video.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:15 pm