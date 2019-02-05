App
Economy
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 10:21 PM IST

Money Ki Baat | What the common man has to say about Budget 2019

Most people gave it a thumbs up, but some are skeptical over the implementation of sops after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In this episode of Money Ki Baat, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar and Jerome Anthony get views of the common man about Budget 2019. While most people gave it a thumbs up, there were a few who expressed skepticism over implementation of the sops following the 2019 general elections.

For more watch the video.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Modinomics #Money Ki Baat #Piyush Goyal

