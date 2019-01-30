App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 05:43 PM IST

Money Ki Baat | What the common man expects from Budget 2019

Although not much is expected since it is an interim Budget, the middle-income group does hope the minimum tax structure is raised from Rs 250,000 to Rs 500,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In this episode of "Money Ki Baat", Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy and Jerome Anthony speak with the common man to find out what they wish from the 2019 Interim Budget. Although not much is expected since it is an interim Budget, the middle-income group does hope the minimum tax structure is raised from Rs 250,000 to Rs 500,000.

Whether this happens or not remains to be seen on February 1, but there could be some respite for the common man given the 2019 general elections are to be held a few months from now.

For more, watch the video.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Economy #India #Money Ki Baat #tax savings #video

