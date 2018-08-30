App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Money 'hidden in bathrooms' have returned to banking system: M Venkaiah Naidu

He said he was really happy that almost the entire money has come back into the banking system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses the valedictory function of
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses the valedictory function of "OSKON 2018" in Chennai. (PTI)

Money hidden in "bathrooms and bedrooms" have made their way back into the banking system due to the demonetisation exercise, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said today, acknowledging the role of Jan Dhan accounts.

Referring to the RBI report that said 99.3 percent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system, Naidu said he wondered why people were worried over it.

He said he was really happy that almost the entire money has come back into the banking system.

"The money which was there in 'bathrooms and bedrooms' has come back to banks.My simple point is money has come back. How much out of it is black or white, it is the duty of RBI and Income Tax and they will verify," Naidu said.

"If people want to convert black into white that also is allowed by Parliament pay the tax add to the revenue so that the money can be spent for the people," he said.

Some people had criticised the Jan Dhan scheme, questioning its need when people have no money.

"They realised the importance of Jan Dhan on November 8, 2016 (when demonetisation was announced), and started asking their drivers and peons..do you have a bank account? that is how the money has come back to banks now.

That is the secret. Those (suspicious) accounts have to be verified and confirmed," Naidu said.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 07:46 pm

tags #Economy #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #RBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.