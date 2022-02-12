Monetary policy to be largely decoupled from rest of world as RBI gives more importance to domestic conditions

Reserve Bank of India

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank

February is a policy intensive month with RBI announcing its monetary policy on February 10, 2022 after the Union Budget. The expectations from the Budget was high. With data indicating consumption demand continuing to be relatively muted, there were some expectations that the Budget might be "populist" with benefits accruing to the consumers, especially the weaker segments.

However, the Finance Minister did not walk down that path. Instead the focus was on capital expenditures that is expected to crowd-in private investments and unleash the virtuous cycle via job creation, wage growth and consumption. Consequently, the budgeted capital expenditure of the centre is placed at Rs 7.5 lakh crore, a sharp rise of 36 percent over the revised estimates (RE) for FY22.

Including the capex spend of the PSUs, total capex (after adjusting for the one-time settlement for Air India in the FY22 RE works out to 15.8 percent). This is 30.9 percent of total expenditure compared to 27.9 percent in FY22 RE.

The strategy of the budget is surely commendable. And the reason is as follows. We refer to an RBI working paper of 2013 by Rajiv Jain and Prabhat Kumar that calculates the multiplier effects of capital expenditures versus revenue expenditures. It points out that the multiplier effect of revenue expenditures is just 0.37 while that from capital expenditure is 1.29.

More importantly, the impulse response (the number of years the impact of a rise in the expenditures is felt) for revenue expenditures dies out in the 2nd year itself while that for capital expenditure rises to 3.56 in the 4th year of the shock. This clearly indicates that capital expenditures have a bigger growth inducing impact than consumption spending. The same study also finds that capital expenditures of States are more growth inducing than the Centre's.

State's capital outlay multiplier is 2.13 and the cumulative peak multiplier effect is evident in the 3rd year and is estimated at 7.61. No wonder therefore that the Union Budget has carved out Rs 1 lakh crore as interest free long-term loan to the State government to propel the GatiShakti initiative at the state level.

The quantum of loans to the State government for FY22 RE was comparatively much lower at Rs 15,000 crore.

The RBI had till now been considerably patient with inflation and retained an "accommodative" monetary policy. Fears were building that with global oil prices being high and with major central banks of the world tightening monetary policy, sooner-than-later the RBI will also have to follow suit.

However, this policy has been more dovish-than-expected. All policy rates were kept unchanged and the stance promises to be accommodative "as long as necessary" to ensure the recovery is durable and sustainable.

With this policy, the RBI clearly laid out that domestic conditions will remain important and, in this sense, the monetary policy will be largely decoupled from the rest of the world. The RBI projects inflation to come down close to the 4 percent handle by the 2nd half of FY23.

If this glide path is achieved, it would provide more comfort and elbowroom to the RBI to maintain an accommodative monetary policy, till there are clear indications of growth becoming broad-based and durable and till there are signs of demand-led inflation.

Post the announcement of the monetary policy, the nervousness that had set into the interest rate market has cooled off. This is important as the government's borrowing cost should not rise too sharply, given that the government has a huge borrowing programme to finish in FY23. India's 10-year yield has risen to 6.90 percent post the budget but has now retreated to 6.70 percent. We have surely achieved a floor on the interest rates but the RBI's policy pronouncement would ensure that interest rates do not rise sharply.

