Monetary Policy | Right response at the right time

The writing on the economic wall was clear: GDP growth rate slumped to 5.8 percent in Q4FY19, which is a 20-quarter low, and growth for FY19 declined to a 5-year low of 6.8 percent.

Consumption, which has been standing the economy in good stead, also started to weaken, particularly in segments like autos. There are no signs of pick-up in investment and global environment is fast turning unfavourable.

With such a clear diagnosis of the problem, the policy response is straight forward: Boost growth through fiscal and monetary stimulus. But there is no major room for fiscal stimulus. The shortfall in tax collections in FY19 as per the revised estimates at around Rs 1.6 trillion indicates that the fisc is more expansionary than what the Budget indicated.

Also, the ambitious targets for revenue growth in FY20 are unlikely to be met. Against such a macro backdrop, it was evident that the RBI had to do much of the heavy lifting to stimulate growth.

The MPC has to be appreciated for coming up with the right policy at the right time. The 25 bps cut in policy rates, along with the change in stance to accommodative from neutral, is eminently desirable. The 6-0 vote in favour of the rate cut and change in stance makes the policy all the more dovish.

The Governor’s statement that “the policy reflects the resolve of the MPC to act decisively and in time” is a reassuring message for the market. The scaling down of the GDP growth rate to 7 percent and inflation target to 3.4 to 3.8 percent for FY20 will ensure that the policy will remain accommodative for some time.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to remain at sub 7-percent levels for an extended period. The Governor’s assurance that adequate liquidity will be provided will make sure the present surplus liquidity situation will sustain.

The cut in policy rates and a dovish commentary, though eminently welcome, are not a panacea. If the RBI action is to really stimulate growth, there should be transmission of the rate cuts. This has not happened during the last two rate cuts in 2019.

The major constraint in monetary transmission is the inability of commercial banks to cut deposit rates and reduce their cost of funds. Deposit growth is trending lower than credit growth. In this context of anaemic deposit growth, banks cannot afford to cut deposit rates.

A major factor responsible for slow deposit growth is the higher returns from competing assets like small savings. Small savings like NSCs are attracting a higher share of financial savings. This anomaly needs to be addressed for meaningful monetary transmission. Also, the government can incentivise bank deposits in the upcoming Budget.

The stock market had already discounted the rate cut and therefore, the response is typical: “Buy on expectations and sell on news.” The DHFL default and its repercussions for the market are also weighing on market sentiment.

The market is now driven more by external factors. Globally, bond yields have crashed and hot money is chasing returns. Market signals—crash in global bond yields, sharp decline in commodity prices, and spike in gold—indicate a sharp drop in global growth.

Declining bond yields are good for the stock market. For India, particularly, soft commodity prices are a boon. That said, it is important to appreciate the fact that there is no valuation comfort in the market now. Valuation is at a 20-year high: Nifty is trading at a trailing PE of 29 and forward PE of around 20. Investors need to be cautious.

V K Vijayakumar is the Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Views expressed are personal.