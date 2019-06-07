Monetary Policy | RBI tilts to support growth

Saugata Bhattacharya

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) judged a 25 bps cut in the repo rate (the third consecutive cut, the rate now down to 5.75 percent) as the optimum response, given the current mix of a growth slowdown and emerging risks, particularly a sharp rise in food prices. However, it strongly signalled the opening of space for deeper and continuing easing by unanimously voting to both cut the repo rate and change the policy stance from neutral to accommodative. The latter means that the next move in the repo rate, whenever it happens, will be a cut, affirming a conviction that there is little likelihood of the global and domestic environment necessitating a rate hike.

The FY20 forecasts reinforce this view. From the earlier 7.2 percent, growth projections were revised lower to 7 percent, significantly weak if one builds in monetary easing and the stimulus expected from the central and state governments, in terms of fiscal, trade, industry and other policies, as well as the base effect of the estimated 6.8 percent FY19 GDP growth. Inflation forecasts remain almost the same, likely factoring in the IMD forecast of a normal monsoon and the likelihood of crude oil prices remaining contained. While RBI surveys show Capacity Utilization (CU) in Q4 FY19 had notionally improved to 77 percent (from 75.9 percent in Q3), Q4 economic activity is always higher. Seasonally adjusted, the CU actually fell from 75.8 percent in Q3 to 75.2 percent in Q4, consistent with the growth slowdown. Overall, the tone of the statement reads to be more tilted to supporting growth.

The question now is: how fast and by how much will the repo rate cuts transmit to lending rates, thereby operationalising the intent of the policy. RBI noted that Weighted Average Lending Rates of new (incremental) loans fell 21 bps since February, but increased by 4 bps on existing Rupee loans. Bank Marginal Cost of Lending Rates (MCLR, the benchmark) have hitherto not fallen much, but the prospects of lending rate cuts over the next few months have increased. System liquidity became Rs 98,000 crore surplus on Tuesday, and we think that the deficit in FY20 will be less onerous, allowing RBI more space to calibrate system liquidity, with its commitment to “provide adequate liquidity for productive purposes”.

Market lending rates—shorter term commercial paper, corporate bonds, etc.—have come down by various degrees. However, nudging credit flows to affected sectors and intermediaries will be difficult in the short term in an environment marked by information asymmetry and perceived risk.

Although we expect a further repo rate cut in the forthcoming monetary policy meeting, the quantum of cuts thereafter will depend on the revival of economic activity. Globally, demand conditions seem to be moderating, despite various stimulus measures across countries, which will have a further adverse effect on global trade. US Fed Funds futures markets are predicting US rate cuts as early as in 2019. Crude oil prices have dropped sharply. In India, the extent of the fiscal stimulus will be a key determining factor.