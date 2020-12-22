Monetary Policy: RBI gets a breather

If retail inflation falls above or below the target range of 4 per cent (+/-2%) for three consecutive quarters, the RBI has to explain to the government why it happened and how does the MPC plan to rectify the situation. Since January 2020, CPI-based inflation has averaged above the 6% cent mark for every quarter. However, because of the lockdown, key data inputs could not be collected for April and May. The National Statistical Office has imputed CPI for those months rather than calculate them. That is what gives the RBI an escape route.