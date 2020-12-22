MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Monetary Policy: RBI gets a breather

Arup Roychoudhury
December 22, 2020 / 12:59 PM IST

If retail inflation falls above or below the target range of 4 per cent (+/-2%) for three consecutive quarters, the RBI has to explain to the government why it happened and how does the MPC plan to rectify the situation. Since January 2020, CPI-based inflation has averaged above the 6% cent mark for every quarter. However, because of the lockdown, key data inputs could not be collected for April and May. The National Statistical Office has imputed CPI for those months rather than calculate them. That is what gives the RBI an escape route.

cpi-inflation-since-january-2020
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #inflation #MC Mini #MC Minis #monetary policy #monetary policy committee #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Dec 22, 2020 12:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.