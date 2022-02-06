Monetary Policy Committee's meeting rescheduled to February 8-10

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on February 8-10 instead of February 7-9, the central bank said on February 6.

The change in the committee's meeting schedule comes after February 7 was declared as public holiday by the Maharashtra state government following the demise of renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. The singer was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

"With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022. This announcement is made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934," the RBI said today.

The central government on February 6 declared two days of state mourning on February 6-7, with Mangeshkar being accorded a state funeral.