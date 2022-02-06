MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Monetary Policy Committee's meeting rescheduled to February 8-10

    The committee's February 7-9 meeting has been postponed by a day as February 7 was declared a public holiday following the demise of renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on February 8-10 instead of February 7-9, the central bank said on February 6.

    The change in the committee's meeting schedule comes after February 7 was declared as public holiday by the Maharashtra state government following the demise of renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. The singer was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

    "With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022. This announcement is made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934," the RBI said today.

    The central government on February 6 declared two days of state mourning on February 6-7, with Mangeshkar being accorded a state funeral.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lata Mangeshkar #MPC #RBI
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 09:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.