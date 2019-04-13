App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monetary economics in emerging markets needs a rethink: Shaktikanta Das

Das also said central banks have to interact closely with financial markets for transmission of monetary policy impulses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Observing that the global financial crisis has exposed several limitations of conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 12 said monetary economics in emerging markets needs a rethink.

This includes challenging the conventional wisdom of modern central banks to hike or reduce their interest rates by 25 basis points or multiples thereof, Das said in a special address delivered on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Highly appreciated by the audience for his call for out-of-the-box thinking to address monetary policy challenges of the 21st century, Das said the unconventional monetary policies of advanced economies have resulted in "risks and spillovers" for the emerging markets.

In his speech titled 'Global Risks and Policy Challenges facing Emerging Market Economies', Das observed that the global financial crisis has exposed several limitations of conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools.

related news

In despair, some have turned to the heterodox evolution of ideas that are being practiced as modern monetary theory, he noted.

In the end, monetary policy must touch the real economy, spur investments, and maintain monetary and financial stability, he asserted.

The time has come to think out of the box, including by challenging the conventional wisdom, he told the packed auditorium.

Typically, modern central banks with interest rates as their main instrument move in baby steps -- 25 basis points or multiples thereof -- and announce a stance of tightening, neutrality or accommodation to guide the markets and the public on the likely future course of policy, he said.

"One thought that comes to my mind is that if the unit of 25 basis points is not sacrosanct and just a convention, monetary policy can be well served by calibrating the size of the policy rate to the dynamics of the situation and the size of the change itself can convey the stance of policy," the RBI Governor said.

For instance, if easing of monetary policy is required but the central bank prefers to be cautious in its accommodation, a 10 basis points reduction in the policy rate would perhaps communicate the intent of authorities more clearly than two separate moves -- one on the policy rate, wasting 15 basis points of valuable rate action to rounding off, and the other on the stance, which in a sense binds future policy action to a pre-committed direction, he said.

Likewise, in a situation in which the central bank prefers to be accommodative but not overly so, it could announce a cut in the policy rate by 35 basis points if it has judged that the standard 25 basis points is too little, but its multiple, that is 50 basis points, is too much.

"This approach can also be useful when the central bank is on a tightening mode and potentially help avoid policy turnaround from forward guidance via stance too far into the future, which in a highly volatile global scenario, may not even be a year," Das said.

Stating that management of global spillovers poses a formidable challenge to emerging market economies, Das told the audience that a truly global financial safety net remains elusive as in this age of mobile capital flows, consequences of their arrivals, sudden stops and reversals are to be borne nationally.

As a result, emerging market economies (EMEs) are typically at the receiving end when global spillovers flare up, he said, adding that they have no recourse but to build their own forex reserve buffers.

Paradoxically, the accumulation of reserves has become stigmatised, including with labels such as "currency manipulation", he rued.

"As I see it, we may be unintentionally setting the stage for several EME currencies to break out and challenge the hegemony of the dominant reserve currencies.

"There is a need for greater understanding on both sides. In the meantime, so far as the Reserve Bank of India is concerned, we will continue to play by the extant rules of the game," Das said in his special address.

Das also said central banks have to interact closely with financial markets for transmission of monetary policy impulses.

"In this context, ensuring a sound and efficient payment and settlement system is a pre-requisite," he noted.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Mahesh Babu to wrap up Maharshi’s dubbing this week and scoot off on ...

Rana Ranbir shares details about his character In Manje Bistre 2

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz Hospitalized, Bedi Wishes for Speedy Reco ...

Girl Commits Suicide in Kashmir After Being Repeatedly Raped by Father

Finland Populists Eye Election Upset as Anti-immigrant Feeling Rises

Toyota Sees New Business Opportunity in Leveraging Hybrid Tech

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Facing Major Tests in Clay Season Start

Modi Biggest Victim of Political Intolerance, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

JK Public School in Kunjwani Celebrates Ram Navami, Baisakhi, Ambedkar ...

Turned Away from Kullu Crematorium, Dalit Family Cremates Kin in Jungl ...

As World's Happiest People Go to Polls Tomorrow, Five Things to Know A ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Forced to choose between communalists and criminals as their netas, Bi ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Talk of 'porn jihad' on Twitter shows how fear of the 'sexy other' is ...

Madhuraraja movie review: Mammootty and a bunch of beasts make it work ...

Pakistan market suicide bombing: 18 killed, 48 injured in attack aimed ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.