you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Modi-made disaster': Congress flays PM for demonetisation, seeks apology

Hitting out at the Centre, the opposition party said India had to pay a "huge price" for demonetising a bulk of currency, announced suddenly by Modi on November 8, 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly lying to the country, after the RBI said 99.3 percent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system.

Hitting out at the Centre, the opposition party said India had to pay a "huge price" for demonetising a bulk of currency, announced suddenly by Modi on November 8, 2016.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said more than 100 lives were lost and lakhs of jobs were destroyed due to closure of businesses after demonetisation. The Indian economy lost 1.5 percent of GDP growth that accounted for a loss of Rs 2.25 lakh crore a year, he said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister in his 2017 Independence Day speech had claimed that more than Rs 3 lakh crore unaccounted money will come back to the system.

"Modiji, will you apologise for that lie now?" Surjewala asked. "(The) RBI report again proves that demonetisation was 'Modi-made disaster' of epic proportions. 99.30 percent of demonetised money returns," he added.

The Reserve Bank of India, after an awfully long period of counting of returned bank notes, said today that as much as 99.3 percent of the junked notes have returned to the banking system.

Of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced, notes worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore have been returned.

This meant just Rs 10,720 crore of the junked currency did not return to the system. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said every rupee of the Rs 15.42 lakh crore - barring a small sum of Rs 13,000 crore - has come back to the RBI.


"Remember who had said that Rs 3 lakh crore will not come back and that will be a gain for the government?" he said, taking a dig at Modi. "I suspect that the bulk of the Rs 13,000 crore is in Nepal and Bhutan and some that was lost or destroyed," he said.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Congress #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

