Modi govt will win a third term in 2024, predicts Panagariya; toilets, bank accounts, water connections to be key

Shweta Punj
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

According to the political economist, the Prime Minister is free of anti-incumbency, his popularity has only grown and the opposition looks more fragmented.

Arvind Panagariya (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The toilets, bank accounts and water connections his government has provided people since first coming to power in 2014 will win Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term in 2024, says Arvind Panagariya, former vice chairman of the policy think tank Niti Aayog.

Panagariya, an Indian-American economist and the Jagdish Bhagwati professor of Indian political economy at Columbia University, also forecast that India would leapfrog from the fifth to the third largest economy this decade.

Panagariya was one of the first to predict the Modi government’s victory by a majority in the 2019 general election.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol on his visit to India, he recounted that he wrote an article for an English daily that predicted the win in 2019, hours after which he met the prime minister.