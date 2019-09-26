Modi govt receptive to agri-economists views unlike previous regimes: Niti Aayog member

Niti Aayog Member Ramesh Chand on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government is more receptive to agri-economists' recommendations on the farm sector unlike the previous regimes.

He urged agri-economists to take this opportunity to share their research work and ideas with the government, which is seriously working on transforming the farm sector and ensure better income to farmers.

"For nearly 20 years, agriculture economists of this country have seen frustrating moments because whatever agri-economists had been suggested to the government, it was not taken forward," Chand said at the 'India Agriculture Outlook Forum 2019' organised by the Agriculture Ministry.

Agri-economists had suggested on subsidy, minimum support price, change in regulations among others, he said adding that "despite unanimous view on many of those issues, you hardly found much action among policy maker and political class".

Stating that the current situation has turned very favourable, he said "I find that today people in decision making process are receptive to recommendations of agri-economists and we must take advantage of this opportunity."

He said agri-economists had desire to bring change in the farm sector in the past as well, the difference now is that there is an "environment" to translate them into actions.

Several measures like launch of PM-KISAN and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana shows that there is a movement towards change, he said and urged agriculture economists to make use of the current situation as "this kind of moment generally does not come."