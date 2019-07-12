App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt never allowed inflation to raise its dirty head: Nirmala Sitharaman

Replying to a general discussion on Union Budget 2019-20 in the Rajya Sabha, she said inflation is an important indicator through which the management of the economy is undertaken.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Modi government never allowed retail inflation to "raise its dirty head" to cause inconvenience to the common man and has kept complete control over price rise since 2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said July 12.

Replying to a general discussion on Union Budget 2019-20 in the Rajya Sabha, she said inflation is an important indicator through which the management of the economy is undertaken.

"In 2014-15, one of the reasons which also formed a very important part of the campaign of 2013-14 election to the Lok Sabha was food inflation which was beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

Close

"It was at 6.4 per cent level, making food grains very expensive, food products very expensive," the minister said.

related news

The BJP-led NDA came to power with full majority in May 2014 and was re-elected for another term this year with a bigger mandate.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just formed the government, the headline inflation was at 5.9 per cent, she said, adding between 2014-15 up to April 2019, that inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) has come down to 3 per cent.

"We have ensured that all through and nowhere is there a dip and rise," the minister said.

She said in 2014-15, the inflation was 5.9 per cent; in 2015-16, 4.9 per cent; in 2016-17, 4.5 per cent; in 2017-18, 3.6 per cent; and in 2018-19, 3.4 per cent and now in May 2019, it has come down to 3 per cent.

"Inflation has never been allowed to raise its dirty head to cause inconvenience to the consumers...

"Complete control over inflation is the achievement of this government between the last term and...after coming now. So, inflation is a very, very powerful tool to gauge people and to know what their level of satisfaction is," she added.

Meanwhile, as per the CPI data released by the Central Statistics Office Friday, retail inflation in June 2019 inched up to 3.18 per cent, from 3.05 per cent in May, though remaining well below the comfort level of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI has been mandated by the government to ensure retail inflation remains around 4 per cent. The central bank uses several instruments, including benchmark short-term lending rate (repo) to keep inflation under check.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.