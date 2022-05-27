Modi Govt @ 8 | The Unfinished Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has so far delivered the goods on several fronts, but needs to get cracking in the last couple of years of its second term to satisfy the aspirations of the 1.4 billion people who seek a better life. Some are low-hanging fruit. Others will take political capital, but should set a virtuous cycle in motion.

Fiscal consolidation and inflation

The coronavirus disease pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have thwarted Modi’s fiscal consolidation drive and frittered away part of the gains made on the inflation front. Moreover, the global macroeconomic environment is expected to remain volatile and uncertain as China challenges US hegemony. In India, which imports 85 percent of its crude oil needs, inflation risks getting out of control even as economic recovery falters.

In this fiscal year and the next, the Modi administration will need to perform a fine balancing act between providing succor to citizens while ensuring that the budget deficit stays within target. Supply-side interventions, like slashing taxes on fuel and imposing barriers on trade, have costs. Prudent expenditure management will guard the exchequer.

Meanwhile, a loss of monetary policy credibility could take the sheen away from India as one of the top investment destinations. It may be time to swallow the bitter pill and let the central bank take the tough calls. Growth, which has taken several hits over the past few years, may be the short-term casualty yet again, but the economy should emerge stronger.

No business

The government’s intent that it has “no business being in business” had enthused the private sector as companies looked forward to brownfield investments in enterprises with proven track records. Moreover, the proposed national monetization pipeline and the so-called Gati Shakti masterplan also promised to ease land and logistics hurdles.

While the intent to privatise most state-owned enterprises was heartening, the lack of progress so far raises serious questions. Over the last two years, New Delhi missed several opportunities to tap the equity markets at the right time even as startups raised billions of dollars from private and public markets. The government can no longer afford to tread slowly as it needs all the non-debt financing it can get to bridge the budget shortfall and keep the economy going.

Delivering on infrastructure

The Modi government’s focus on infrastructure has served India’s economy well – logistics hassles have eased, highway connectivity has improved and railways are more efficient. With the pandemic ebbing, work on the national infrastructure pipeline, which envisaged Rs 100 lakh crore of investment spread over six years through fiscal 2025, should be taken up on a mission mode. A complete overhaul of the rickety infrastructure was a tall order, but the pandemic and the Ukraine war have made things tougher.

Remember, total infrastructure investment in India in the decade starting 2008 was estimated at around Rs 60 lakh crore while the effective capital expenditure of the Centre this fiscal year is estimated around Rs 10.7 lakh crore.

The share of spending on the national pipeline, envisaged in the ratio of 39:39:22 between the Centre, states and the private sector, should be revisited in view of the poor fiscal health of states and the reluctance of the private sector to spend. Budget constraints imply that the government will need to push innovative financing solutions. The corporate bond market must be unshackled and deepened.

Neighbourhood first

India, which aspires to become a crucial part of global value chains, should fast-track transport and economic linkages with its neighbours. At his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, Prime Minister Modi had hosted the heads of states of all South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, including Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif and Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa. This had a positive signaling effect. However, since then, several of our neighbours have drifted towards China, which offered them financing under its Belt and Road initiative.

Moreover, New Delhi’s plan for a sub-regional Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) connectivity project went on the backburner after Bhutan could not agree to facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles. With a recent meeting between the countries of the grouping, there is hope the project could take off again.

Over the last two years, India has been generous in donating COVID-19 vaccines and in providing emergency financing. India must use this as leverage -- it is an opportune moment to seal the deal on BBIN for improved connectivity to the country’s northeast and to boost inflow of tourism dollars in the wider region.

Better cities now

It is estimated that by 2030 around 42% of India’s population would be urbanised from the current one-third, with over half of the population in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab living in urban agglomerations.

Still, civic infrastructure and quality of life continues to languish across most metropolitan cities, and this needs urgent attention.

According to the Tom Tom Traffic Index, which covers 404 cities across 58 countries, Mumbai was the fifth most congested city in the world last year, Bengaluru 10th, and New Delhi, 11th. Every year, Mumbaikars lost 121 hours per year, while residents of Bengaluru and New Delhi lost 110 hours each.

Green opportunity

Last year, India was home to 11 of the 15 most polluted cities in Central and South Asia. None of our cities met the World Health Organization’s air quality guidelines while nearly half exceeded 10 times the WHO threshold.

At the same time, India has been an early mover in the green energy sector, leading the global solar alliance and boosting generation from renewable sources. Solar generation capacity has risen 17 times in the last eight years to more than 46 GW. However, it will continue to largely rely on fossil fuels like expensive crude oil and coal for decades to come as its economy and energy needs grow.

The Modi administration faces the challenge of quickly moving away from conventional energy, and has an opportunity to take the pole position in a sunrise industry. The sovereign green bonds proposed in this fiscal year’s budget must be issued quickly so private issuers can start tapping the local market for green projects.

Human capital

Slow and steady improvements in education and health won’t serve our aim of growing in high-single digits. The administration needs to raise the spending on human capital drastically, moving people to higher-productivity occupations, boosting earnings and the gross domestic product.

This will also help India manufacture for the world, as skilled manpower will enable more industries to mushroom. Unshackling the higher education system while pushing spending on research is crucial if we are to start making real value additions to products and services. .

Revisiting babudom

Finally, if the dozens of books written by former civil servants are anything to go by, India continues to survive despite its bureaucracy. Several reports on revitalizing the services have been gathering dust for decades and recent attempts seem to have had little impact on the ground.

The typical mandarin the common man interacts with is a painful reminder of why the bloated Indian state fails time and again to deliver basic goods. Reforms must start now.