App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi 2.0 government's maiden Budget disappointing, lacks direction: Ashok Gehlot

"First #Budget of NDA govt's 2nd term lacks direction. Its purpose is not clear and it is disappointing.. There is no concrete plan or solution to accelerate growth of economy, to create jobs or to increase flow of investment," Gehlot tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Gehlot: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, he had reportedly come under criticism from within the party after Congress' poor showing during Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan.
Ashok Gehlot: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, he had reportedly come under criticism from within the party after Congress' poor showing during Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed the Union Budget as "disappointing", saying it lacked direction and had no clear purpose. The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Budget for 2019-20 following which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented it in the Lok Sabha.

"First #Budget of NDA govt's 2nd term lacks direction. Its purpose is not clear and it is disappointing.. There is no concrete plan or solution to accelerate growth of economy, to create jobs or to increase flow of investment," Gehlot tweeted.

"Gaon, Gareeb and Kisaan are mentioned as mere slogans without any concrete schemes to deal with farm distress. No relief to middle class or salaried class either. On top of it, raising fuel prices will put further burden on common people," he wrote.

Close

The chief minister said that the budget speech did not mention anything about agriculture and it reflects that the government is not at all serious about improving conditions in rural sector.

The finance minister did not mention various budgetary allocations in her speech, which has been part of past budget speeches, he said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje congratulated Modi and Sitharaman, saying the Budget was inclusive.

"With focus on national security, economic development and social progress, Budget 2019 aims to win everyone's trust," she said.

Raje said that the Budget furthers Modi's vision of empowering women, uplifting farmers and ensuring opportunities for the youth.

From rural to urban- the budget is equipped to chart India's path for unprecedented growth, she said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:20 pm

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.