HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 01:35 PM IST

Modi 2.0 Cabinet: A few surprises as Nirmala Sitharaman becomes FM, Amit Shah gets Home

Amit Shah would shed responsibility as BJP President.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Rashtrapati Bhavan today announced the list of ministers in the new government's Cabinet, with Amit Shah becoming the new Home Minister while Nirmala Sitharaman was named Finance Minister and Corporate Affairs Minister.

In other important ministries, Rajnath Singh was appointed Defence Minister while S Jaishankar, who was among the surprise pick to take oath yesterday, became the External Affairs Minister.

Nitin Gadkari retained charge of the key Road Transport Ministry even as he took on additional responsibility as MSME Minister.

Piyush Goyal who was widely tipped to be the FM candidate retained his Railways portfolio. He has also been given charge of Commerce and Industry.

Ramvilas Paswan retained Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Some of the reshuffle from the previous government's Cabinet has been forced by the withdrawal of Arun Jaitley (finance minister) and Sushma Swaraj (external affairs ministers), who both opted out of becoming ministers on health grounds.
