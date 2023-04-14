 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modest downgrading of India's growth due to slowness of domestic consumption, data revisions: IMF official

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered India's economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. Yet India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world.

India's growth rate has been modestly downgraded from 6.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent for the current fiscal mainly because of the slowness of domestic consumption and data revision, according to a  top IMF official.

In its annual World Economic Outlook, IMF also lowered the forecast for 2024-25 fiscal (April 2024 to March 2025) to 6.3 per cent from the 6.8 per cent it had predicted in January this year.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, IMF, said the revisions to India's growth have been very modest from 6.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent and probably reflects two factors.