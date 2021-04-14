English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Moderate recovery in hiring across cities, says Monster Employment Index

The overall data indicate that the employment index saw a slight decline in job posting activity in March 2021, with a 2 percent drop compared to the previous month, February 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 14, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST

A moderate hiring recovery is being seen across cities, said the Monster Employment Index for March 2021. The job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess Company said that the last quarter saw a growth of 4 percent in job postings across various job sectors.

The overall data indicate that the employment index saw a slight decline in job posting activity in March 2021, with a 2 percent drop compared to the previous month, February 2021.

In terms of month-on-month growth, several industries such as logistics, transportation (19 percent), printing & packaging (5 percent), and office equipment/automation (5 percent) witnessed a significant increase in job postings in March 2021 as compared February 2021.

Industries such as agro-based (12 percent), courier (9 percent), telecom/ISP (8 percent), and IT-hardware, software (5 percent) also witnessed an upward trend year-on-year growth (March 2021 versus March 2020).

The report said that cities like Bengaluru and Pune saw a positive month-on-month uptrend of 2 percent and 1 percent in March 2021. The same cities have also observed a yearly uptrend, with recruitment activities in Bangalore (14 percent), Hyderabad (6 percent), and Pune (2 percent) growing in March 2021 year-on-year compared to March 2020.

Close

Related stories

On a YoY basis, sectors like travel and tourism (-59 percent), Education (-37), oil & gas (-33 percent), BPO/ITES (-27 percent), and retail (-23 percent) saw a significant drop from pre-Covid levels.

The March 2021 data shows that job postings for greater than 15 years’ experience have grown by 27 percent on a YoY basis. But, job postings for entry-level profiles (0-3 years) have declined by 16 percent and those for intermediate level profiles (4-6 years) has witnessed a decline.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com said, "While the overall index witnessed a slight drop-in recruitment activity, major cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad show a positive outlook in hiring demand compared to last year. With companies re-adapting to the flexible-hybrid work model, and digital hiring on the rise with innovative tech, we anticipate a recovery of the Indian job market in the coming quarters."

The Monster Employment Index is a broad and comprehensive analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. Monster Employment index does not rely on job postings on the Monster database alone; MEI is based on the real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #HR #jobs
first published: Apr 14, 2021 01:49 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.