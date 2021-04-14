Moderate recovery in hiring across cities, says Monster Employment Index

A moderate hiring recovery is being seen across cities, said the Monster Employment Index for March 2021. The job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess Company said that the last quarter saw a growth of 4 percent in job postings across various job sectors.

The overall data indicate that the employment index saw a slight decline in job posting activity in March 2021, with a 2 percent drop compared to the previous month, February 2021.

In terms of month-on-month growth, several industries such as logistics, transportation (19 percent), printing & packaging (5 percent), and office equipment/automation (5 percent) witnessed a significant increase in job postings in March 2021 as compared February 2021.

Industries such as agro-based (12 percent), courier (9 percent), telecom/ISP (8 percent), and IT-hardware, software (5 percent) also witnessed an upward trend year-on-year growth (March 2021 versus March 2020).

The report said that cities like Bengaluru and Pune saw a positive month-on-month uptrend of 2 percent and 1 percent in March 2021. The same cities have also observed a yearly uptrend, with recruitment activities in Bangalore (14 percent), Hyderabad (6 percent), and Pune (2 percent) growing in March 2021 year-on-year compared to March 2020.

On a YoY basis, sectors like travel and tourism (-59 percent), Education (-37), oil & gas (-33 percent), BPO/ITES (-27 percent), and retail (-23 percent) saw a significant drop from pre-Covid levels.

The March 2021 data shows that job postings for greater than 15 years’ experience have grown by 27 percent on a YoY basis. But, job postings for entry-level profiles (0-3 years) have declined by 16 percent and those for intermediate level profiles (4-6 years) has witnessed a decline.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com said, "While the overall index witnessed a slight drop-in recruitment activity, major cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad show a positive outlook in hiring demand compared to last year. With companies re-adapting to the flexible-hybrid work model, and digital hiring on the rise with innovative tech, we anticipate a recovery of the Indian job market in the coming quarters."

The Monster Employment Index is a broad and comprehensive analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. Monster Employment index does not rely on job postings on the Monster database alone; MEI is based on the real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets.