Moderate rate hike on cards as RBI needs to strike a balance in growth, global woes

Nikita Prasad
Feb 05, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023: February 8 monetary policy is seen as crucial as it will be RBI's first policy stance for calendar year 2023 and comes exactly one week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2023-24

RBI may raise the main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50 percent

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of 2023 on February 8 after a two-day review amid  concerns of further slowdown in economic growth and tight global financial conditions.

The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course the RBI will adopt in 2023 as it seeks to strike a fine balance between sustaining growth while battling against global spillovers.

This week's monetary policy is seen as crucial as it will be the RBI's first policy stance for the calendar year 2023 and comes exactly one week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on February 1.

Even though the US Federal Reserve is signalling that disinflation has kicked off and the odds of soft-landing in 2023 have increased, the anticipated slowdown in economic growth remains to be a challenge for the rate-setting panel.