Mobile phones remain most popular electronics category; dishwashers, mixers find favour among Indians

The mobile phone is the most popular electronic device that customers bought in India, as per a study. This is followed by headphones and computer/laptop accessories.

A study by multi-brand loyalty programme PAYBACK and digital research firm Unomer found that among electronics fitness gadgets, bands and smart watches are becoming a popular category among customers during year-end sales.

The study examined the sentiments and outlook of around 3,000 respondents regarding preferences in shopping from the time of first unlock to festive/year-end season. The respondents chosen were frequent shoppers for mobile, electronics and appliances in the past 2 years, in the age group of 25 to 50 years across 12 cities including all Metros and Tier 1 cities, with varying income thresholds.

In the electronics category in particular, smartphones were the most popular product with 38 percent surveyed saying that they bought one. This was followed by headphones/earphones, the trigger for whose purchase could have been the work-from-home system amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Ramakant Khandelwal, CMO, PAYBACK India, said the current study on electronics and appliances points to consumers looking to upgrade to appliances that make their housekeeping chores easy and convenient, and they are increasingly looking outwards to fitness and travel purchases.

In the near future, products like cameras, fitness devices and tablets are among products that will see higher purchases as per the study.

Small appliance and large appliance category

In the small appliances category for home and kitchen, the study said that customers preferred products like mixer/grinder, food processor, air fryer and water purifier).

This could be amidst a reduction in food ordering to prevent COVID-19 spread and a higher thrust on cooking at home.

However, with respect to growth (brought versus planning to buy), the cleaning category is seeing the highest rate of growth.

These include vacuum cleaners and robotic cleaners as more Indians are spending their entire day at home due to remote working.

Among large appliances, dishwashers saw the highest growth rate. The most common purchases included LED televisions, washing machines and refrigerators.

In terms of the channel of purchase, shoppers for large appliances prefer offline over online.

When it comes to the shopping budget, the large appliances category is the popular choice with over two-third of shoppers willing to spend similar or higher vis-a-vis last year. For electronics and small appliances, the shopping budget is marginally less or almost the same.

Non-buyers in all the above categories are primarily concerned about safety measures at the stores (46 percent), while they also wait for offers and deals (48 percent).