you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

MMTC postpones deadline in tender to buy corn: Traders

Indian state-run trading company MMTC has once again postponed the deadline for offer submissions in an international tender to buy and import yellow corn (maize), this time to May 22, European traders said on Tuesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The deadline for offers was previously May 15.
First Published on May 14, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Economy

