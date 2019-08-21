Minutes of MPC meeting | Economy needs a larger push: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Benign inflation, tepid credit growth and slowdown in demand are some of the major themes to come out of the minutes of RBI's MPC meeting held earlier this month.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the weakening of domestic growth impulses and unsettled global macroeconomic environment saw the need to bolster dwindling domestic demand and support investment activity.

Das said that headline inflation is projected to remain within the target over the next one-year horizon, and that supporting domestic growth by further reducing interest rates needs to be given the utmost priority, and that the economy needs a larger push.

Chetan Ghate took into account for the previous downward revisions in MPC's inflation and growth projections, the committee's change in stance in June to accommodative from neutral, and the substantial flattening and shifting down of the yield curve as reasons for voting in favour of a rate cut.

Ghate also accounted for the tepid growth in the global economy, and the variety of growth indicators have weakened further domestically.