you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minutes of MPC meeting | Economy needs a larger push: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Das said that headline inflation is projected to remain within the target over the next one-year horizon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benign inflation, tepid credit growth and slowdown in demand are some of the major themes to come out of the minutes of RBI's MPC meeting held earlier this month.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the weakening of domestic growth impulses and unsettled global macroeconomic environment saw the need to bolster dwindling domestic demand and support investment activity.

Das said that headline inflation is projected to remain within the target over the next one-year horizon, and that supporting domestic growth by further reducing interest rates needs to be given the utmost priority, and that the economy needs a larger push.

Chetan Ghate took into account for the previous downward revisions in  MPC's inflation and growth projections, the committee's change in stance in June to accommodative from neutral, and the substantial flattening and shifting down of the yield curve as reasons for voting in favour of a rate cut.

Ghate also accounted for the tepid growth in the global economy, and the variety of growth indicators have weakened further domestically.

MPC member Pami Dua also accounted for the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, the monetary policy stance of major central banks recently being more dovish, and also voted for a rate cut of 25 bps to enhance consumer confidence and improve investor sentiment.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #RBI

