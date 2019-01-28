App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ministry signs pacts with leading textile cos to help weavers

Textile minister Smriti Irani said the initiative aims at exploring the synergy between culture and textiles and the initiative will be extended to rest of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Union textile ministry on Monday signed agreements with leading clothing/textile playes like Raymond, Welspun, Titan, Reliance Retail and the Sachin Tendulkar-promoted True Blue, under which these companies will procure more from the weavers directly.

Textile minister Smriti Irani said the initiative aims at exploring the synergy between culture and textiles and the initiative will be extended to rest of the country.

She was addressing an outreach programme called the Artisan Speak where these agreements were signed.

All our schematic assistance including provision of loans, skilling, provision of yarns etc are aimed at lowering the cost of production and enhance the income of weavers," textile secretary Raghavendra Singh said.

He said the ministry is coming with QR coding post registration and pre-registration of all its weavers for geographical indication tags.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Economy #India #Raymond #Reliance Retail #Titan #Union Textile Ministry #Welspun

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.