App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Millions more Americans join the unemployment line

The data supported economists' views of a protracted recovery of the economy, which is reeling from nationwide lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday showed initial jobless claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.169 million for the week ended May 2, down from a revised 3.846 million in the prior week.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 3.0 million claims in the last week compared to the previously reported 3.839 million in the week ending April 25.

Close

The data supported economists' views of a protracted recovery of the economy, which is reeling from nationwide lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The economy shrank in the first quarter at the steepest pace since the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

related news

The weekly claims report followed news on Wednesday that private payrolls fell by a record 20.2 million in April, which set up the overall labor market for historic job losses.

It marked the fifth straight weekly decrease in applications since hitting a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28. Still, the latest numbers lifted to about 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

"The pace of new claims for unemployment is slowing, but remains at levels unimaginable just a few months ago," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pennsylvania.

"Even with the economy slowly starting to reopen, the number of unemployed should continue to rise sharply as governments, as well as businesses that have tried but not succeeded at holding the line, are now laying off workers," he said.

Thursday's weekly claims data will have no impact on the Labor Department's comprehensive employment report for April, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, as it falls outside the period during which the government surveyed establishments and households for its monthly report.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have plunged by a historic 22 million in April, which would blow away the record 800,000 dive seen during the 2007-2009 recession. Employment dropped by 701,000 jobs in March, ending a record streak of gains dating to September 2010.

The unemployment rate is seen jumping to 16% in April, which would shatter the post-World War Two record of 10.8% touched in November 1982. In March the jobless rate shot up 0.9 percentage point, the largest monthly change since January 1975, to 4.4%.

April could, however, mark the trough in job losses as more small businesses access their portion of an almost $3 trillion fiscal package, which made provisions for them to get loans that could be partially forgiven if they were used for employee salaries. At least 30 states are partially reopening, which could see some of the unemployed going back to work.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #United States #US jobless claims #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | Here's how you can build your muscles through bodyweight exercises during lockdown

In Pics | Here's how you can build your muscles through bodyweight exercises during lockdown

As Delhi families bury coronavirus victims, a gravedigger watches on

As Delhi families bury coronavirus victims, a gravedigger watches on

Coronavirus lockdown | JEE Advanced to be conducted on August 23: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Coronavirus lockdown | JEE Advanced to be conducted on August 23: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.