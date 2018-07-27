App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Milk production up 6.6% at 176.35 million tonne in 2017-18

To achieve this target, the minister said that the department has been implementing many dairy development schemes to supplement the efforts of the state governments to create necessary infrastructure across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's milk production is estimated to have increased by 6.6 percent to 176.35 million tonnes during the last financial year. "Milk production in the country is 165.4 million tonnes during 2016-17 and 176.35 million tonnes (provisional) during 2017-18," Minister of State for Agriculture Krishna Raj has said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

She also informed that the projected milk production by 2021-22 is 254.5 million tonnes as per the vision 2022 document. India is the largest milk producer in the world.

To achieve this target, the minister said that the department has been implementing many dairy development schemes to supplement the efforts of the state governments to create necessary infrastructure across the country.

These schemes are -- Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), National Dairy Plan Phase I, Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, Dairy Processing Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) and Supporting State Co-operative Dairy Federation.

related news

To ensure supply of good quality and nutritious milk to consumers, she said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked state food authorities to keep a strict vigil by regularly drawing food samples and take strict action against offenders.

The FSSAI has distributed electronic milk adulteration testing machines to states and Indian Railways for detection of fat, SNF, protein, lactose, density and added water as well as adulterants like urea, detergent, ammonium sulphate, caustic soda, hydrogen peroxide, soda and salt in the raw milk.

"Besides this, over 30,000 large test kits have been funded under National Dairy Plan phase I implemented by the government of India through NDDB. Similarly, DIDF scheme envisages funding 28,000 electronic milk adulteration testing equipment to help address adulteration," Raj said.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.