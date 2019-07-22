Micro ATM transactions on par with PoS ones for Q1 FY19: Report

The number of point of sale (PoS) terminals has increased by 18.6 percent in Q1 FY19 compared to Q1 FY18, while the number of automatic teller machines (ATMs) remained stable, a Digital Payments Report by Worldline reveals.

A report in The Financial Express, pointed out that cash ruled the roost, especially in rural areas, as despite the jump in PoS terminals as compared to steady ATM transactions, it did not result in improved numbers for digital payment modes.

With 33 million transactions worth Rs 8,774 crore via micro ATMs in June, the mode overtook RuPay card transactions, which clocked 61 million transactions worth Rs 8,723 crore. From April 2018 to June, the mode saw an impressive 135 percent spike as compared to RuPay cards which moved up only six percent in the same period, it added.

Micro ATM is a PoS device developed into a full-featured banking access and payment transaction devices, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. A majority of digital payments solution providers undertook the process of upgrading their PoS devices into micro ATMs in November 2016 to deal with the cash crisei triggered by demonetisation.

The trend indicates that despite government push towards digital and sustained efforts by banks to enrol merchants ‘cash is still king', it added.

Experts credit the trend to increased Aadhaar-linked benefits through the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, decrease in bank’s ATM expansion plans and the cost-benefit for micro ATM merchants.

Ashish Ahuja, Chief Business Officer, Fino Payments Bank, told the paper, "There are various logistical reasons for slower ATM deployment. In the case of a micro ATM, the customer comes with their ATM-enabled card or uses the biometric route at the merchant’s shop and makes the transaction. For the merchant also, it works well because he would earlier either have to take the cash to the bank or it would lie idle with him. With a micro ATM, that cash is getting used and he is earning something on a per-transaction basis."

However, digital payments have a steep climb ahead, especially in the rural areas, and the industry expects UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to play a large role in any forward momentum.

"With the upcoming WhatsApp Pay, the UPI platform is bound to break its transaction records in the coming months. UPI has the potential to transform the payments ecosystem in India and we have only seen the tip of the iceberg," Worldline said.