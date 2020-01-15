App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Michael Patra takes over as RBI Deputy Governor, central bank rejigs portfolios

Patra will be looking after Monetary Policy Department, Financial Stability Unit, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Department of Economic & Policy Research, Department of Statistics & Information Management and Corporate Strategy & Budget Department.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 15 said that Michael Debabrata Patra took over as Deputy Governor at the central bank for a period of three years.

He replaces Viral Acharya who quit the post six months before end of his three-year term. Prior to this appointment, Patra was Executive Director at RBI.

Patra will be looking after Monetary Policy Department, Financial Stability Unit, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Department of Economic & Policy Research, Department of Statistics & Information Management and Corporate Strategy & Budget Department.

Close

These departments were redistributed to other deputy governors when Acharya quit in July last year.

related news

Patra joined RBI in 1985 and has worked in various positions at the central bank. He has been part of the Monetary Policy Committee and will continue to be its ex-officio member, RBI said in a release.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Economy #Michael Patra #RBI #RBI Deputy Governor #Viral Acharya

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.