you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:18 PM IST

MHT CET 2020 exams likely in July; first-, second-year university students to be promoted

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will be held between July 1-15 for undergraduate level and July 23-30 for postgraduate level will be held, said Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will be held between July 1-15 for undergraduate level and July 23-30 for the postgraduate level will be held.

Announcing this decision over a social media video, Uday Samant, minister of higher and technical education, the government of Maharashtra also said as far as the state university examinations are concerned, only the final year students will be tested.

"There will not be any examinations for the first year and second-year students. We are following guidelines of the University Grants Commission. Only the final year examination will be held," he added.

Samant said for the final year students, the examinations will be held between July 1 and 30. However, he added a final decision will be taken after June 20, 2020, once the COVID-19 situation is assessed.

When it comes to promoting students of the first and second year, UGC formula of 50-50 will be followed. Here, 50 percent will be based on the performance in the internals and projects of the current semester while the 50 percent will be based on the previous semester.

For students who have Allowed-To-Keep-Term (ATKT) in the previous semester in certain subjects, they will also be promoted. However, these students will have to clear these papers within 120 days of the start of the new term.

For attendance related issues, Samant explained that the 45 days of lockdown will be considered as present in the classroom for students. If students are still not able to meet the minimum attendance requirement, Samant said the concerned institutes must be sympathetic towards them and see if exceptions can be given for this year so that the concerned students don't lose out on their academic year.

As far as the practical examinations for the final exams are concerned, Samant said oral examination using video tools will be used.

Detailed guidelines on how to follow social distancing and final schedule for MHT-CET 2020 will be announced in eight days, explained Samant in a Facebook live video.

Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states as far as COVID-19 is concerned.

First Published on May 8, 2020 04:16 pm

