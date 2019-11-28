MFs, NBFCs may soon get access to large credit information: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may give mutual funds and non-banking finance companies access to Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), according to a report in Business Standard.

CRILC captures credit information of large borrowers having aggregate fund-based and non-fund-based exposure of Rs 5 crore and above.

"The exercise to get this rolling out has started," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.