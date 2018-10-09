MeToo | What is sexual harassment and what are your rights as a woman?

Sexual harassment is a serious offence, but woman need to keep a few points in mind
In the last five days, sexual harassment at the workplace has been under the limelight because of the #MeToo movement. While women have taken to social media platforms to share instances of being harassed, the law is clear in defining sexual harassment.
Moneycontrol gives you a lowdown on what the law states and how one can file a complaint:
Definition of sexual harassment
According to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, a series of unwelcome remarks and actions would constitute sexual harassment.
- Physical contact and advances
- Demand or request for sexual favours
- Making sexually-coloured remarks
- Showing pornography
- Any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature
What constitutes a workplace?According to the Act, a workplace is:
- Any department, organisation, undertaking, establishment, enterprise, institution or office set up the government or a private entity
- Hospitals or nursing homes
- Any sports institute, stadium, sports complex or competition or games venue
Allied activities that amount to sexual harassment
- Implied or explicit promise of preferential treatment in her employment
- Implied or explicit threat of detrimental treatment in her employment
- Implied or explicit threat about her present or future employment status
- Interference with her work or creating a hostile work environment
- Humiliating treatment likely to affect her health or safety
Internal Complaints Committee
Every employer is required to have an 'Internal Complaints Committee' at all their locations or units.The team must include:
- A senior female employee from the organisation as a presiding officer
- Minimum of two members from the employee base
- One member from a non-governmental organisation working in the area of women
How to file a complaint
- A written complaint needs to be filed within three months of the incident
- If the internal committee is convinced, the time-period of three months can be extended
- If the aggrieved woman is unable to file the complaint, her legal heir can file it
- Women can seek to close the matter through a conciliation process, but money cannot be offered as a mode of settlement
- The employer cannot disclose the name of the complainant
- The committee has the same powers as a civil court and can summon employees or seek documentary proof
The inquiry
- Once a complaint is filed, the woman can be offered a transfer or granted 3 months' paid leave
- Once the committee submits the report to the employer, action is taken within 60 days
- If a woman makes a false complaint, action will be taken against her
- Both complainant and respondent can file an appeal against the committee's report within 90 days
What you can seek compensation forApart from legal action against the respondent, a woman is also entitled to compensation under the Act. The factors that determine the quantum include:
- Mental trauma, pain, suffering and emotional distress caused to the woman
- The loss in career opportunity due to the incident of sexual harassment
- Medical expenses incurred by the victim for physical or psychiatric treatment
- The income and financial stats of the respondent