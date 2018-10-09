App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#MeToo | What is sexual harassment and what are your rights as a woman?

Sexual harassment is a serious offence, but woman need to keep a few points in mind

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the last five days, sexual harassment at the workplace has been under the limelight because of the #MeToo movement. While women have taken to social media platforms to share instances of being harassed, the law is clear in defining sexual harassment.

Moneycontrol gives you a lowdown on what the law states and how one can file a complaint:

Definition of sexual harassment

According to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, a series of unwelcome remarks and actions would constitute sexual harassment.

related news

These include:

  • Physical contact and advances

  • Demand or request for sexual favours

  • Making sexually-coloured remarks

  • Showing pornography

  • Any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature


What constitutes a workplace?

According to the Act, a workplace is:

  • Any department, organisation, undertaking, establishment, enterprise, institution or office set up the government or a private entity

  • Hospitals or nursing homes

  • Any sports institute, stadium, sports complex or competition or games venue


Allied activities that amount to sexual harassment

  • Implied or explicit promise of preferential treatment in her employment

  • Implied or explicit threat of detrimental treatment in her employment

  • Implied or explicit threat about her present or future employment status

  • Interference with her work or creating a hostile work environment

  • Humiliating treatment likely to affect her health or safety


Internal Complaints Committee

Every employer is required to have an 'Internal Complaints Committee' at all their locations or units.

The team must include:

  • A senior female employee from the organisation as a presiding officer

  • Minimum of two members from the employee base

  • One member from a non-governmental organisation working in the area of women


How to file a complaint

  • A written complaint needs to be filed within three months of the incident

  • If the internal committee is convinced, the time-period of three months can be extended

  • If the aggrieved woman is unable to file the complaint, her legal heir can file it

  • Women can seek to close the matter through a conciliation process, but money cannot be offered as a mode of settlement

  • The employer cannot disclose the name of the complainant

  • The committee has the same powers as a civil court and can summon employees or seek documentary proof


The inquiry

  • Once a complaint is filed, the woman can be offered a transfer or granted 3 months' paid leave

  • Once the committee submits the report to the employer, action is taken within 60 days

  • If a woman makes a false complaint, action will be taken against her

  • Both complainant and respondent can file an appeal against the committee's report within 90 days


What you can seek compensation for

Apart from legal action against the respondent, a woman is also entitled to compensation under the Act. The factors that determine the quantum include:

  • Mental trauma, pain, suffering and emotional distress caused to the woman

  • The loss in career opportunity due to the incident of sexual harassment

  • Medical expenses incurred by the victim for physical or psychiatric treatment

  • The income and financial stats of the respondent
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #Economy #MeToo

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.