MeToo | What is sexual harassment and what are your rights as a woman?

In the last five days, sexual harassment at the workplace has been under the limelight because of the #MeToo movement. While women have taken to social media platforms to share instances of being harassed, the law is clear in defining sexual harassment.

Moneycontrol gives you a lowdown on what the law states and how one can file a complaint:

Definition of sexual harassment

According to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, a series of unwelcome remarks and actions would constitute sexual harassment.



Physical contact and advances



Demand or request for sexual favours



Making sexually-coloured remarks



Showing pornography



Any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature



These include:

What constitutes a workplace?



Any department, organisation, undertaking, establishment, enterprise, institution or office set up the government or a private entity



Hospitals or nursing homes



Any sports institute, stadium, sports complex or competition or games venue





Implied or explicit promise of preferential treatment in her employment



Implied or explicit threat of detrimental treatment in her employment



Implied or explicit threat about her present or future employment status



Interference with her work or creating a hostile work environment



Humiliating treatment likely to affect her health or safety



According to the Act, a workplace is:

Internal Complaints Committee

Every employer is required to have an 'Internal Complaints Committee' at all their locations or units.



A senior female employee from the organisation as a presiding officer



Minimum of two members from the employee base



One member from a non-governmental organisation working in the area of women





A written complaint needs to be filed within three months of the incident



If the internal committee is convinced, the time-period of three months can be extended



If the aggrieved woman is unable to file the complaint, her legal heir can file it



Women can seek to close the matter through a conciliation process, but money cannot be offered as a mode of settlement



The employer cannot disclose the name of the complainant



The committee has the same powers as a civil court and can summon employees or seek documentary proof





Once a complaint is filed, the woman can be offered a transfer or granted 3 months' paid leave



Once the committee submits the report to the employer, action is taken within 60 days



If a woman makes a false complaint, action will be taken against her



Both complainant and respondent can file an appeal against the committee's report within 90 days



The team must include:

What you can seek compensation for



Mental trauma, pain, suffering and emotional distress caused to the woman



The loss in career opportunity due to the incident of sexual harassment



Medical expenses incurred by the victim for physical or psychiatric treatment



The income and financial stats of the respondent

Apart from legal action against the respondent, a woman is also entitled to compensation under the Act. The factors that determine the quantum include: