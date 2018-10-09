MeToo | Filing a sexual harassment complaint is only the beginning of the struggle

The founder of an advertising agency had been accused of sexual harassment by a few of his colleagues. But the articles of association of the company stated that promoters cannot be removed from the company. The alternative? The women who complained had to quit.

That is the stark reality facing women, even as the #MeToo movement has gained ground in India over the past few days. After a Bollywood actress accused a co-star of sexual harassment, a mini-movement erupted across the country with numerous women detailing instances of inappropriate behaviour by men at their workplaces.

But ask human resource officials and they will tell you that women who file sexual harassment complaints often find it difficult to get jobs.

A senior lawyer dealing with human resource cases at a large law firm said that companies often cite 'internal HR policies' to reject a lady candidate who has a pending case.

"There was a case in a large infrastructure company where a regional manager was accused in a complaint. However, while the lady in question decided to not pursue the matter further, it was a task to find a job within the industry as word spread quickly," he said.

However, the lawyer said that complainants can drag employers to court if they are discriminated against based on any past matters reported.

"Legally, a company cannot bar a woman from employment even if a case is pending. If a company says so, a woman has the right to seek access to written documents where it mentions such a policy," he said.

The Act

According to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, a series of unwelcome remarks and actions would constitute sexual harassment.

These include physical contact and advances, demand for sexual favours, making sexually coloured remarks and showing pornography. Apart from this, any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature can also be termed harassment.

Every employer is required to have an 'Internal Complaints Committee' at all their locations and units.

Women can file a written complaint within three months of an incident. The internal committee looks into the matter and arrives at a decision that has to be implemented within two months.

Ground realities

Women who have personally filed sexual harassment cases recount that the organisation took a 'cold' approach to the situation. A media professional who had complained against her colleague recounts that from the day the complaint was filed, her co-workers stopped interacting with her.

"It was a hostile work environment and I got a sense that nobody believed my accusations because he was a married man," she said. The internal committee was practically non-existent, which forced her to quit.

The Act prohibits names of victims from being released. But in reality, these cases are quickly shared among industry peers, making it difficult to find suitable jobs.

Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder of staffing firm Xpheno, said that in case of women looking for jobs after filing a complaint, while theoretically there shouldn't be a problem, future employers believe it could be a distraction in their future jobs if the case has not been settled.

Karanth also agrees that sometimes, human resource teams are also complicit. "In all the cases I am aware of, the HR was a mute spectator and the super bosses had to step in before the senior leaders were axed or taken to task," he said.

Another area of concern is that in most cases, filing a complaint may also lead to a direct impact on appraisals and promotions.

"Once a case is filed, a woman can go on leave or join any other department. This may be taken as a negative during the performance review process since the lady is absent for extended periods," said the chief executive of a Mumbai-based talent management firm.

Law not followed

The Act mandates that women should make up at least half of the internal committee dealing with sexual harassment cases at any organisation. Except for large organisations, this rule is seldom followed.

In a past case where a large production house co-founder was accused of repeated sexual harassment, all the members of the committee were men and they did not have an independent member.

When it comes to senior management, human resource officials said that the first reaction is to look at how important a resource the offender is.

"If he is the CEO or CFO, it is a huge challenge. Here, we would look at reconciliatory measures or transfer the employee to another location," the person quoted above added.

However, this official did not know that this is a clear violation of the Act since a reconciliation can be offered only if the woman agrees.

At a global automobile major too, the expat chief executive was transferred back to the home country after repeated complaints of sexual harassment. However, no action to terminate his services was taken.

Grey areas

When a telecom company executive quit at the time of a pending investigation on a complaint, questions were raised on the character of the complainant.

The manager in question had sent her late night texts complimenting her on her looks and body features, to which she had initially responded with emojis. Later when the texts got more explicit, she filed a formal complaint.

But the first question she was asked was why she did not discourage him when it started. Her response was that she was not aware that the matter would escalate to obscene messages.

While these are make up a handful of instances, a lot of cases of sexual harassment, including the alleged harassment by RK Pachauri and Tarun Tejpal, have found their way to the courts.

After the complaints were filed, these individuals stepped down from their respective positions. Senior IT sector professional Phaneesh Murthy had several allegations of sexual harassment filed against him, after which he had to step down from iGate.

At a time when #MeToo voices are getting louder, there are several challenges that women who decide to come on record face. It is no surprise that several new incidents reported on social media are by anonymous handles. This alone depicts how powerful the people in question are.