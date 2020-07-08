App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merger of PSU general insurers called off two years after budget proposal

The government said it will instead focus on profitable growth and maintaining solvency at 150 percent for the PSU general insurers as mandated by the insurance regulator.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over two years after proposing a merger of public sector general insurance companies, the government on July 8 said it has 'ceased' the process. Instead, the focus will now be on their profitable growth and maintaining minimum capital levels, the government has now said.

The government had announced plans to merge state-owned general insurance companies, Oriental Insurance, United India Insurance and National Insurance in Budget 2018.

Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also today approved the capital infusion for an overall value of Rs 12,450 crore (including Rs. 2,500 crore infused in FY20) in the three insurers.

Of the total, Rs 3,475 crore will be released immediately while the balance Rs 6,475 crore will be infused later.

The PSU general insurers' merger has been a pet project of the BJP government. It was announced by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his February 2018 Budget speech. The idea was that the merged entity would subsequently be listed on the stock exchanges.

The idea to merge the three insurers was to create a stronger and larger insurance company that was sustainable in the long run. The other two state-owned entities, New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation of India are listed on the exchanges.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #Business #Economy #General insurers merger #insurance

