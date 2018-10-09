App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercer looks at inorganic growth opportunities in India

Mercer acquired India-based talent assessment firm Mettl

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

The world's largest consulting and talent management firm, Mercer has acquired India-based talent assessment firm Mettl. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Anish Sarkar, CEO, India, Mercer said they are open to further inorganic opportunities in the country.

A few months ago, Mercer had acquired SEBI-approved investment advisor India Life Capital. Sarkar said they will look at companies that complement the company's presence in health, wealth and career space.

The New York-based firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services conglomerate.

The Mettl acquisition marks the entry of Mercer into the talent assessment market in India. Mettl already has a presence in 80 countries and will now be offered as a solution to all Mercer clients. Sarkar said the staff would be fully absorbed and Mettl Co-Founders Ketan Kapoor and Tonmoy Shingal will be part of the senior management team.

related news

“We will be able to offer talent assessment as a tool to our client base. Since Mettl is a large player in this space, they will be a value-addition to our existing portfolio. What appealed to us is the innovative platform and this will help us scale up quickly,” he added.

Set up in 2010, Mettl offers precise, multilingual assessments conducted via secure software as a service (SaaS) platform in over 80 countries. Depending on the type of the job and the skills required, Mettl conducts psychometric and aptitude tests to gauge whether the particular candidate is the right fit for that role.

The human resource market, especially for those with a technology presence, is estimated to be almost $1 billion in India.

“By leveraging Mercer’s global footprint and leadership position, we can sustainably scale our presence and reach, helping companies avoid the cost of sub-optimal hiring decisions,” said Ketan Kapoor, CEO, Mettl.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #HR

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.