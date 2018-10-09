Mercer looks at inorganic growth opportunities in India

The world's largest consulting and talent management firm, Mercer has acquired India-based talent assessment firm Mettl. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Anish Sarkar, CEO, India, Mercer said they are open to further inorganic opportunities in the country.

A few months ago, Mercer had acquired SEBI-approved investment advisor India Life Capital. Sarkar said they will look at companies that complement the company's presence in health, wealth and career space.

The New York-based firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services conglomerate.

The Mettl acquisition marks the entry of Mercer into the talent assessment market in India. Mettl already has a presence in 80 countries and will now be offered as a solution to all Mercer clients. Sarkar said the staff would be fully absorbed and Mettl Co-Founders Ketan Kapoor and Tonmoy Shingal will be part of the senior management team.

“We will be able to offer talent assessment as a tool to our client base. Since Mettl is a large player in this space, they will be a value-addition to our existing portfolio. What appealed to us is the innovative platform and this will help us scale up quickly,” he added.

Set up in 2010, Mettl offers precise, multilingual assessments conducted via secure software as a service (SaaS) platform in over 80 countries. Depending on the type of the job and the skills required, Mettl conducts psychometric and aptitude tests to gauge whether the particular candidate is the right fit for that role.

The human resource market, especially for those with a technology presence, is estimated to be almost $1 billion in India.

“By leveraging Mercer’s global footprint and leadership position, we can sustainably scale our presence and reach, helping companies avoid the cost of sub-optimal hiring decisions,” said Ketan Kapoor, CEO, Mettl.