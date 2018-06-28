App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX inks pact with Maharashtra govt to empower cotton farmers

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said MCX's assistance in creating a value chain with a final market linkage will help the farmers in planning their crop as well as demanding the right value in the market for their produce.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today said it has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to empower cotton farmers in the Vidarbha region.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), MCX will partner with the Maharashtra's agriculture department and other government agencies to work closely with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and help them to connect to the exchange's organised market network and enable them to build their capacities, a release said.

It aims to create a value chain with final market linkages to support thousands of cotton farmers in Akola, Amravati and Wardha.

"Commodity exchanges greatly influence a large section of society due to the trading of various agro commodities, base metals and bullion. They can play a key role for inclusive growth and development of commodity markets and market infrastructure," Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present on the occasion, was quoted as saying in the release.

related news

He said MCX's assistance in creating a value chain with a final market linkage will help the farmers in planning their crop as well as demanding the right value in the market for their produce.

"Under 'Cotton Mission', the exchange will work with the government to identify and create farmer groups, and work towards equipping these groups to access regulated markets that will enable them to participate in a transparent price discovery mechanism and sell their produce in a national market for better price realisation," said Mrugank Paranjape, managing director and chief executive, MCX.

MCX already has accredited warehouses in Yavatmal and Jalna, according to the release.

To further facilitate delivery of cotton in the region, the exchange plans to provide delivery facilities in three or more new locations in Vidarbha.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Cotton #Devendra Fadnavis #Economy #MCX #Vidarbha

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.