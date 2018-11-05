MCA says top housing finance cos facing 'severe cash flow problems'

Housing finance companies Dewan Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance are facing severe cash flow problems, officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told CNBC-TV18.

The officials' comments put pressure on stocks of DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance, which were down 3-8 percent in early trade though they made up some ground later.

The comments followed a report that the MCA submitted to the Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India and other stakeholders, the news channel reported.

The ministry reportedly observed that disproportionate lending by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) is a major concern.

A string of recent defaults by infrastructure lender Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and some of its group companies have triggered sharp corrections in the domestic stock and debt markets.

Investors are worried that IL&FS' financial situation reflects the health of the entire non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector, and that all domestic NBFCs and HFCs are faced with a liquidity crisis.

Moneycontrol had originally reported that in a letter to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on October 26, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said that it fears "significant default" from large NBFCs and HFCs in the next 6 weeks if additional liquidity support is not forthcoming.

According to the DEA, about Rs 2 lakh crore of NBFC/HFC debt is due for redemption or rollover by the end of December 2018.

The department estimated that these companies would fall short by around Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of the year if the pace of raising funds seen in the first half of October (around Rs 20,000 crore, or 68 percent lower than in the first half of August) is sustained.

NBFCs and HFCs are significant for credit flow to the economy because they capture the space ceded by weak public sector banks. Their business model is largely based on borrowing from either banks or the market and lend it to retail borrowers or small and medium-sized companies at a higher interest rate.