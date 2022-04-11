English
    MC Interview | Expect RBI to hike repo rates by 50 bps in FY23, says Prashant Pimple of JM Financial

    The geopolitical situation and the accompanying surge in crude oil and other commodity prices and weaker external demand pose a downside risk to the growth outlook, Pimple says

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    April 11, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

    If the geopolitical crisis continues, further impacting energy, commodity and food prices, inflation may cross the Reserve Bank of India’s threshold, Prashant Pimple, managing director & chief investment officer – debt at JM Financial Asset Management, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    The RBI’s medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation is 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent.

    Pimple expects the central bank to change its stance to neutral in June and hike the repo rate by at least 50 bps in this financial year. Edited excerpts:

    The RBIs’ policy was largely along expected lines. What are your thoughts on the policy and the governor's commentary?

    Overall, the policy seems to have effectively communicated its undertone towards withdrawal of accommodation if inflation is beyond its threshold limits. The policy moves, targeted towards controlling inflation over growth, clearly signify the change in policy bias. The enhancement of hold to maturity (HTM) will help the RBI in its current financial year borrowing programme.

    Is the growth forecast mentioned by the RBI achievable in FY23? What are the emerging risk factors?

    I think the escalation of the geopolitical situation and the accompanying surge in crude oil and other commodity prices and weaker external demand pose a downside risk to the outlook. The ongoing pandemic in some parts of the world and uncertainties related to the same also weigh on the outlook.

    Will inflation go beyond the RBI’s forecast for FY23?

    Possible. If the geopolitical crisis extends further, impacting energy, commodity and food prices, we might witness inflation beyond the RBI’s threshold.

    What is your take on the bond markets and what are the indications you are getting from the bond markets about the rate cycle?

    We expect yields in general to have an upward bias due to the evolving situation and supply issues. Rates might behave stickily after an initial rise as growth, both locally and globally, is expected to be impacted over a period of time.

    Also, the RBI is expected to act on rates in upcoming policies, thereby keeping the upwards bias on yields.

    Do you expect the RBI to change its accommodative stance in June? When do you see the first rate hike and what would be the likely quantum?

    We expect the RBI to change the stance to neutral in the June policy and post that, hike the repo rate by at least 50 bps in this financial year.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

     



