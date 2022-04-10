MC Interview | RBI's change in stance likely in June, raising probability of rate hike starting in August, says Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global

"The policy calibration is well appreciated-- crawling towards withdrawal of “ultra-accommodation”, with policymakers making liquidity normalisation a long-drawn multi-year process," Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

She further says the change in stance could formally materialise in the next policy, even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) crawls towards liquidity normalisation. "This also raises the probability of a rate hike cycle commencing in August, while not fully precluding the case for a June hike along with a change in stance if inflation worsens."

The RBI policy is largely on expected lines. What are your thoughts on policy and governor's commentary?

The RBI has finally crawled towards a change in policy stance by being 'less accommodative' even as it kept the policy repo rate unchanged with a unanimous vote. The move towards the stance adjustment has come from adding overnight SDF (standing deposit facility) as a new instrument to liquidity management framework at (-) 25 basis points (bps) of repo rate to absorb liquidity, symmetric with MSF rate (marginal standing facility) which is (+) 25 bps higher than repo rate. However, RBI also maintained that they will continue to adopt a nuanced and nimble approach to liquidity management even as they move towards normalisation going ahead.

Also read - RBI Monetary Policy: Soon, you can make cardless withdrawals from any bank’s ATM in India

We had argued in our thought piece a quarter ago that time is ripe for SDF introduction, which would not only alleviate the collateral constraint but if effectively used could have multiple benefits in policy flexibility on financial stability and for banking sector as well. The journey from current around Rs 8 trillion plus system liquidity to a pre-Covid Rs 2 trillion plus will be a long-drawn one and new tools like SDF will be needed to manage durable liquidity/any idiosyncrasies amid collateral constraints under VRRRs (variable rate reverse repo).

That said, the fixed reverse repo rate (FRRR) at 3.35 percent, even though it adds a lower overnight bias to policy corridor, now becomes largely redundant as now it is going to be used at the discretion of the RBI. In a nutshell, the move would ensure the call money rate would eventually edge towards the new effective corridor of 25 bps -/+ repo rate.

Amid new macro realities, the inflation forecast has been made more realistic at 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent earlier (Emkay: 5.8 percent plus) with Brent at $100 a barrel and higher commodity complex in general, which again adds bias to their move towards policy rationalisation. The growth looks to be printing the lows of 7.2 percent, with further persistent slack. Inflation has been given more priority over growth.

Do you think the growth forecast mentioned by RBI will be achievable in FY23? What are the emerging risk factors?

Balanced risks around growth forecast, it looks reasonable.

Also read - Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Will the inflation go beyond RBI's forecast for FY23?

It could go if the global commodity complex worsens. At this point we see inflation averaging at 5.8 percent.

What is your take on the bond markets and what are the indications you are getting from bond markets about rate cycle?

We expect bear flattening of yield curve to prevail. Open market operations (OMO) purchases would make a tactical comeback.

Do you expect change in accommodative stance by RBI in June policy? When do you see the first rate hike and what would be the likely quantum of rate hikes in the current financial year as the RBI remains behind the curve compared to most global central banks?

Overall, the policy calibration is well appreciated-- crawling towards withdrawal of “ultra-accommodation”, with policymakers making the liquidity normalisation a long-drawn multi-year process. However, with reaction function pivoting back towards inflation over growth as policy priority, the policy bias is clear. This also implies that the policymakers no longer think the output sacrifice required to tame supply-driven inflation can be as high.

Thus, to that extent the RBI is no longer a stout dove and the reaction function is now evolving with fluid macro realities. The change in stance could formally materalise in the next policy, even as the RBI crawls towards liquidity normalisation. This also raises the probability of a rate hike cycle commencing in August, while not fully precluding the case for a June hike along with a stance change if inflation worsens. The rate hike cycle could thus see rates going up 75-100 bps in 1.25 years, and the terminal rate may even be a tad higher than five percent with the RBI now showing intent to keep real rates neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.