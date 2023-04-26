 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What’s happening with the India-UK free trade agreement

Apr 26, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The ninth round of talks between India and the UK on the much-delayed free trade agreement is being held this week

The India-UK free trade agreement negotiations are taking place this week after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak reportedly decided to push ahead after demonstrations by so-called Khalistani supporters in London risked a disruption earlier this month.

In 2022, India signed free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Australia, aimed at providing greater market access with a reduction in tariff and non-tariff barriers on goods and services. India has over the last few years tweaked its strategy on free trade pacts and is negotiating new ones with several early-harvest deals aimed at boosting exports and making domestic industry competitive.

The Asian giant is also negotiating a trade pact with the European Union. However, the agreement with the UK has been in the works for a while amid protracted negotiations and political change in the island nation.

Moneycontol takes stock of what has happened so far.