MC Explains | What’s happening with the India-UK free trade agreement

Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi.

The India-UK free trade agreement negotiations are taking place this week after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak reportedly decided to push ahead after demonstrations by so-called Khalistani supporters in London risked a disruption earlier this month.

In 2022, India signed free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Australia, aimed at providing greater market access with a reduction in tariff and non-tariff barriers on goods and services. India has over the last few years tweaked its strategy on free trade pacts and is negotiating new ones with several early-harvest deals aimed at boosting exports and making domestic industry competitive.

The Asian giant is also negotiating a trade pact with the European Union. However, the agreement with the UK has been in the works for a while amid protracted negotiations and political change in the island nation.

Moneycontol takes stock of what has happened so far.

Why enter free trade agreements?

Free trade agreements are economic instruments available to a country for leveraging its competencies in trade and investment. There has been a substantial rise in the number of regional trade agreements with 355 notifications of trade agreements having been made to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), as on December 1, 2022, according to India’s Economic Survey.

Many WTO members continue to be involved in negotiations to create new regional trade agreements, which are mostly bilateral.

Free trade pacts have received a boost in recent years amid limited progress in the multilateral trade negotiations at the WTO, according to the Economic Survey.

Such bilateral agreements are viewed more favourably by trading countries compared with multilateral negotiation at the WTO forum as they are easy to negotiate and provide flexibility to factor in geopolitical considerations, the survey added.

India-UK ties, trade

The Indian diaspora in the UK is the largest ethnic minority community in the country, including an estimated 1.7 million British nationals of Indian origin and about 300,000 non-resident Indians. This adds up to 2 percent of the UK population which contributes 6 percent of the country's gross domestic product. Over 65,000 companies or businesses in the UK are owned by members of the Indian diaspora.

There are also well over a dozen Indian-origin members of parliament in the UK.

India-UK FTA

India’s merchandise exports to UK totalled $10 billion during April 2022 to February 2023, with a share of 2.5 percent of total exports. Merchandise imports from the UK stood at $8 billion during this period, with a share of 1.3 percent of all imports, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. In terms of total trade, UK was India’s 15th top trade partner during this period.

India is the second-largest source of foreign direct investment in the UK after the US, while the UK is the sixth largest inward investor in India, according to the latest data.

Through the agreement, India stands to boost its exports of pharmaceuticals, textiles, food and beverages, tobacco, leather and footwear and agricultural items like rice to the UK, as well raise prospects for digital services. The UK seeks access for its chemicals, motor vehicles, electrical equipment, medical devices and spirits.

Free trade pact – the story so far

Negotiations for the free trade agreement were launched on January 13, 2022. The proposed trade pact was aimed at helping double bilateral trade between the two countries by 2030, a target set by Modi and then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021.

The negotiations on the pact cover 26 policy areas or chapters, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Eight rounds of negotiations had been completed as of March 2023, with 13 chapters closed. An investment pact is also being negotiated as a separate treaty.

An interaction between the two trade ministers was held in March to take stock of how things stood.

Political change in the UK slowed progress on the pact. Johnson, who had initiated the negotiations, resigned in July 2022 after facing a mutiny in his party amid allegations of ethics scandals.

With Indian-origin Sunak taking over the reins from Johnson in October, there were hopes of a quickening of negotiations.

However, the comprehensive nature of the proposed pact has ensured that the final agreement might reportedly be signed only by the end of 2023.

Last month, a British newspaper had suggested that trade talks between the two countries have been suspended over the UK's failure to denounce vandalism by Khalistani supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London.

However, India dismissed these claims. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 11 said that the free trade agreement negotiations were going on.

To be sure, the negotiations were expected to close by Diwali 2022 and then by March this year.

Points of contention

With the negotiators racing against time to close the remaining dozen or so chapters of the agreement, India is expected to push for easier visa rules for professionals hired by its companies investing in Britain, Bloomberg reported this week.

The country is also seeking more visas for Indian workers in the UK, something that has delayed negotiations in the past.

This week’s negotiations are also expected to take up a carbon tax proposal that the UK is considering on steel imports as well as pending discussions on rules of origin.

The European country is also seeking to lower trade tariffs India levies on whisky, which add up to 150 percent. On their part, Indian drinks makers have sought that the UK remove the condition for a spirit to be matured for three years to be called whisky.

The UK is also said to be seeking lower tariffs on automobile shipments.

Meanwhile, a UK House of Commons report recently held that India’s insistence on data localisation is a major stumbling block to a free trade agreement. The UK has been demanding free data flow between the two countries.