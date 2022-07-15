MC Explains | What is Shrinkflation: Why there may be fewer chips in your Rs 10 packet​ now

Shrinkflation - whether you've heard about this or not, this is a phenomenon that's leaving you with fewer chips in your packet, lesser cola drinks in your bottle, and smaller chocolate bars. Some of you may be wondering how, surprisingly, despite rising costs (inflation) across the globe, the price of some daily consumables remains the same. What you may not have noticed is that while the price is the same, the size of several of these commodities has in fact declined. This means that you're paying the same, but you're getting a lesser quantity. This is shrinkflation, a method used mainly by FMCG companies to fight inflation - while ensuring that you, the consumer, continue to buy their product. To know all about shrinkflation and how to guard against it, take a look at this comprehensive video!