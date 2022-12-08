 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | No immediate boost to growth from China's easing of Covid rules

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

China relaxes Covid-19 restrictions the most since the pandemic began. But the immediate economic impact may be less then hoped.

China has eased its Covid-19 measures further, in the biggest relaxation of restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Politburo meeting has pinpointed growth as the policy direction going forward. However, the rollback of the Zero Covid policy and the growth focus might not move the needle much in the near term.

Here’s why:

Moving from isolation facility quarantine to home quarantine will not increase retail sales significantly, ING said in a note.

Fewer Covid tests will reduce the fiscal deficit, and enhance resident mobility. Meanwhile, cross-location mobility should also increase as travellers will no longer need to show a green code on transportation.

“This gives a higher chance that resident mobility for the Chinese New Year will increase, which is positive for retail sales, catering and leisure travel,” Iris Pang, ING’s Chief Economist for Greater China, said in a note.