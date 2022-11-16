 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | India’s current account deficit conundrum

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

This financial year is likely to see a current account deficit of 3.3 percent to 3.9 percent of the GDP, depending on which brokerage one chooses to believe

India’s trade deficit widened in October as exports shank to a 20-month low in the April-October period, while the merchandise trade deficit doubled from a year ago, reigniting concerns over the widening current account deficit (CAD).

What is current account deficit?

The current account balance is the difference between the value of exports of goods and services and the value of imports of goods and services, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A deficit means that India is importing more goods and services than it is exporting. The current account also includes net income, such as interest and dividends, and transfers from abroad such as foreign aid, which are usually a small fraction of the total, according to the IMF.

India typically runs a current account deficit as it is a developing economy which relies on imports of several commodities like crude oil.

Remember, a current account deficit is not necessarily a bad thing.