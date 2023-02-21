 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

MC Exclusive | Not Make in India, but agri reforms to drive India’s growth: Salvatore Babones

Shweta Punj
Feb 21, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

India can accelerate its growth to becoming an upper middle-income economy by focusing on increasing agricultural productivity, says the associate professor at University of Sydney

Salvatore Babones says India’s growth potential can be unleashed through agriculture reforms.

Six years ago, American sociologist Salvatore Babones, an associate professor at the University of Sydney in Australia, placed a bet on India, terming it the “most promising economy” in the book Brics or Bust-Escaping the Middle Income Trap that he co-authored.

Babones has lost none of his optimism on the India growth story, relying on macro facts. The naysayers, he says, are those driven by ‘feelings’ on Indian democracy and human rights.

Babones says India’s growth potential can be unleashed through agriculture reforms, bringing in the private sector, consolidating fragmented farm lands and deploying technology to increase productivity, noting that India lags behind other countries. In an interview with Moneycontrol,  Babones also said the government needs to enable a shift from growing rice and wheat to edible oils and other lucrative crops.

Prescription for growth