MC Exclusive | India’s slightly undervalued currency is its strength: Salvatore Babones

Shweta Punj
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

The RBI’s strategy of a slightly undervalued currency is providing India with macroeconomic stability. George Soros has attacked countries with overvalued currencies, the development economist and professor said.

In October 2022, when the rupee breached the Rs 83 to the dollar mark, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that it wasn’t the rupee that had depreciated but the dollar that had appreciated. The comment invited the ire of the Opposition that had been attributing the fall to “incompetence and wrong policies of the government”.

A falling rupee in an election year makes for bad optics for the government.  A weaker currency, some economists say, reflects the state of the economy.  The rupee fell 11 percent in 2022 and was the worst-performing Asian currency.  According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Financial Stability Report, the rupee recovered in mid-October 2022 from the bouts of volatility experienced in the earlier part of the year. In 2023, the rupee has been in the range of 80.88-82.94, with the RBI playing a critical role in managing volatility, according to analysts.

Salvatore Babones, associate professor, University of Sydney, and a development economist, contends that what’s working for the Indian economy amid all the global turmoil is the RBI’s handling of the currency.

“What’s important to do is what RBI is doing—having a slightly undervalued currency. Not a heavily undervalued currency but a slightly undervalued currency. It discourages imports and encourages macroeconomic stability because India is able to maintain large forex reserves in case of problems.