May exports up nearly 70% due to low base effect

(Representative image)

Owing to a severe low base effect, India's merchandise trade shot up by a massive 69.7 percent in May. Exports had risen by 193.63 percent in April and 60 percent in March.

Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on 15 June showed outbound trade rose to $32.27 billion in May, from $19.05 billion in May, 2020. In May, 2020, exports had declined by 36.47 percent.

The latest large rise is due to the extremely low volume of trade beginning in March, last year when the nationwide lockdown had been instituted. Trade had been among the first industries to be hit in the initial days of the pandemic, after a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 23. However, the impact of lockdown in other nations had already begun, thus adversely affecting shipping flows even before that.

After a difficult year, exports had however began rising since December. In February, before the low base effect kicked in, growth had been a marginal 0.67 percent.

All major export segments such as Processed petroleum, electronics, engineering goods, gems & jewellery, textiles and pharma saw major growth in April. Exporters say that there has been a continued revival not only in the order booking positions but also in the demand from across the globe.

Imports also rise

In April, imports saw an equally large rise, going up by 73.6 percent in May to $ 38.5 billion. Operating on a similar low base, Imports had risen by 163 percent in April and 53.7 percent in March.

The largest part of the import bill - petroleum and crude oil - stood at $9.45 billion, down from $10.87 billion and $ 10.27 billion worth of imports in the previous two months. In the latest month, gold imports fell to $0.67 billion.

India's merchandise trade deficit in May stood at $6.28 billion, down from $15.1 billion in April and March's $13.93 billion. On a monthly basis, India's trade position has returned to the familiar deficit territory after witnessing a rare trade surplus of $800 million last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced national lockdown.