you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max Life looks to up term policy sales with simpler underwriting process

Medical underwriting by phone has replaced the full medical test, making the buying procedure more attractive to the insured

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Private life insurance company Max Life Insurance is looking to boost the sales of pure term products by simplifying the underwriting process.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life Insurance, said the idea is to have a straight through processing to make the buying experience easier.

"Almost one out of three insurance plans sold are term policies. Hence, our endeavour is to make the process seamless," he said.

Viswanand said the company has started a phone-based medical examination. In this method, a customer's medical history is discussed over the phone with an expert. Based on the results of this conversation the policy is issued.

Earlier, medical underwriting would mean that a customer would have to undergo a medical test before the policy issued. Only once all health conditions are clear would s/he be issued the policy. This often resulted in customers opting out of buying a term cover.

With a tele-medical underwriting, Viswanand said customers would find it easier to buy a product.

Max Life had earlier also looked at technology to enable almost two-thirds of the form to be automatically filled when documents are scanned. When it comes to medical underwriting, they devised a system to send interactive SMSes to the policyholder so that they can fill the forms correctly.

At a later stage, the company plans to use Google Assistant to completely fill the policy proposal form.

In FY19, Max Life Insurance saw a 30 per cent growth in value of new business with margins expanding to 21.7 per cent driven by increased focus on protection or pure term products.

Protection sales (including individual & group) grew 57 per cent year-on-year (YoY). This  resulting in improvement in protection mix by 220 bps  from 8 percent in FY18 to 10 per cent in FY19.

A term policy provides insurance coverage for a specified term of years. If the insured dies while the policy is in force, the death benefit is paid out.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

