Max Life leads race to buy IDBI Federal Life stake

Max Life Insurance is said to be leading the race for acquisition of IDBI Bank's stake in its joint venture insurance company IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Sources said the public sector lender IDBI Bank is looking to divest stake in its joint venture IDBI Federal Life Insurance by the end of the first quarter of this financial year.

Sources told Moneycontrol that Federal Bank is also keen to pare down its stake, though it has not yet taken a final call on the quantum of the sale.

They said a handful of private life insurers including Max Life Insurance, Exide Life Insurance and Kotak Life Insurance are in the race. Max Life, which is among the top five private sector players, is said to be the leading contender in this race.

Max Life did not respond to a query sent by Moneycontrol while Kotak Mahindra Group spokesperson said they do not comment on rumours and speculation.

On Monday, Max Financial Services in a statement to the exchanges said their board approved submission of such proposals received from KKR Capital Markets India Private Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and TPG Global LLC & other co-investors to pursue the acquisition opportunity by Max Life.

It had added that the various fund raising proposals received by the company are subject to execution of definitive documents between the insurer and the investor. The exact quantum of fund raising by the company will be finalised once the acquisition opportunity materialises.

An IDBI Bank executive said, “Our endeavour is to complete the stake sale in this quarter itself. We have shortlisted a couple of private insurers and hope to finalise it soon.”

IDBI Bank Ltd holds a 48 percent stake in IDBI Federal Life while Federal Bank Ltd and Belgian life insurer Ageas SA/NV hold 26 percent each.

The valuation of the entity is expected to be around Rs 6,500 crore. Considering this, IDBI Bank stands to gain Rs 3,120 crore if the stake sale goes through.

Max Life was proposed to be merged with HDFC Life Insurance after an announcement in June 2016. However, it was called off a year later due to ‘inordinate delays’ in the approval of the merger structure. After this, Max Life was looking for adequate acquisition opportunities.

IDBI Bank is trying to raise funds by selling non-core assets in a bid to maintain sufficient capital towards provisioning of its high level of NPAs (non-performing assets), for growth and adequate capital buffer for Basel III norms.

The bank is already under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) due to its ailing financial health. So far, IDBI Bank has managed to raise Rs 4,400 crore through sale of its non-core assets. It is also scouting for buyers for its mutual fund business.

For the April 2017 to February 2018, IDBI Federal Life collected Rs 688.44 crore as first-year premiums. It posted profit after tax of Rs 9.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.