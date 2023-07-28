Matter of pride that Indian financial market among world’s best, says FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at the launch of ARCL and CDMDF for corporate bond market development on July 28.

The financial sector is an effective barometer of the confidence in the macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy and also reveals its growth potential, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 28.

The minister was speaking at the launch of AMC Repo Clearing Limited (ARCL) and Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF) for corporate bond market development.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman News LIVE Updates: Expect securities market code to become reality soon, says FM

"So for Indians, it is a matter of pride that the Indian financial market eco-system ranks among the best in the world in terms of the technology and value-cum-volume aspects of trading," she said.

Ten years ago, the market capitalisation of Indian firms was Rs 74 lakh crore. It doubled almost every five years and now stands at Rs 300 lakh crore to “rank fifth among the top-10 most valued countries", Sitharaman said.

The finance minister also announced the enabling of direct listing of both listed and unlisted Indian companies on IFSC exchanges. This move, which was proposed in May 2020, would facilitate access to global capital and enhance valuation opportunities for Indian companies.